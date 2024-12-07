Stevenson’s 20 lead Cleveland State past Green Bay 83-61

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 20 points as Cleveland State beat Green Bay 83-61 on Saturday. Stevenson…

Stevenson added three steals for the Vikings (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League). Tevin Smith scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Chase Robinson shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (2-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Foster Wonders, who finished with 10 points. Mac Wrecke added 10 points for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson also put up nine points.

Cleveland State next plays Saturday against Brescia at home, and Green Bay will host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

