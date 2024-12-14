Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stevenson scores 17 to…

Stevenson scores 17 to lead Cleveland State past Brescia 103-37

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 6:21 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 17 points as Cleveland State beat Brescia 103-37 on Saturday night.

Stevenson also had five assists for the Vikings (6-6). Isaac Abidde added 14 points and Tevin Smith scored 12.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Damon Howard, who finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up