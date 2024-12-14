Stevenson scores 17 to lead Cleveland State past Brescia 103-37

CLEVELAND (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 17 points as Cleveland State beat Brescia 103-37 on Saturday night. Stevenson also had…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 17 points as Cleveland State beat Brescia 103-37 on Saturday night.

Stevenson also had five assists for the Vikings (6-6). Isaac Abidde added 14 points and Tevin Smith scored 12.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by Damon Howard, who finished with eight points.

