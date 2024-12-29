Stevenson and Cleveland State host Wright State

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (7-7, 1-2 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-6, 2-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Wright State after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 116-60 win over the Midway Eagles.

The Vikings have gone 6-2 at home. Cleveland State scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Raiders are 1-2 in Horizon League play. Wright State leads the Horizon League with 14.7 assists. Keaton Norris paces the Raiders with 4.8.

Cleveland State scores 74.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 73.2 Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Raiders face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Vikings.

Brandon Noel is shooting 55.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

