Steven Jamerson II leads San Diego to 75-65 victory over Pacific

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Steven Jamerson II scored 21 points as San Diego beat Pacific 75-65 on Monday night.

Jamerson added 11 rebounds and four steals for the Toreros (4-10, 1-0 West Coast Conference). Santiago Trouet scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Bendji Pierre shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Toreros ended a six-game slide with the win.

The Tigers (5-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Elijah Fisher, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Elias Ralph added 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Pacific. Petar Krivokapic had 10 points. The Tigers prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

A 15-3 run in the first half gave San Diego a 12-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Diego ahead 35-31, while Pierre led their club in scoring with 10 points. San Diego took the lead for good with 10:32 remaining in the second half on a layup from Jamerson to make it a 48-47 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Diego hosts Santa Clara and Pacific plays San Francisco at home.

