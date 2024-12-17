Stetson visits Sears and LSU

Stetson Hatters (1-9) at LSU Tigers (8-2) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under…

Stetson Hatters (1-9) at LSU Tigers (8-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -24.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces Stetson after Jordan Sears scored 21 points in LSU’s 74-64 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. LSU scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Hatters are 0-3 in road games. Stetson is seventh in the ASUN scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

LSU is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Tristan Gross is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 7.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

