Stetson visits No. 6 Florida after Richard’s 26-point showing

Stetson Hatters (2-10) at Florida Gators (12-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Florida hosts Stetson after Will Richard scored 26 points in Florida’s 99-45 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Gators are 6-0 on their home court. Florida is 8-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Hatters are 0-4 in road games. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Abramo Canka averaging 4.0.

Florida is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Gators.

Mehki is averaging 14.2 points for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hatters: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

