Stetson takes on South Alabama, aims for 6th straight home win

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (5-5)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hatters take on South Alabama.

The Hatters are 4-0 in home games. Stetson is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 1-5 on the road. South Alabama is fifth in the Sun Belt with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 7.7.

Stetson is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.2% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Hatters.

Jordan Rosier is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.6 points.

