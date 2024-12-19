Stetson takes home win streak into matchup with South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (5-5) DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to…

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Stetson Hatters (5-5)

DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Hatters take on South Alabama.

The Hatters have gone 4-0 in home games.

The Jaguars have gone 1-5 away from home. South Alabama allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Stetson is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.2% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Amyria Walker is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Jaguars.

