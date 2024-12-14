Stetson takes home win streak into matchup with High Point

High Point Panthers (4-6) at Stetson Hatters (4-5) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to…

High Point Panthers (4-6) at Stetson Hatters (4-5)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Hatters face High Point.

The Hatters are 3-0 on their home court. Stetson is second in the ASUN with 14.9 assists per game led by Mary McMillan averaging 4.7.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. High Point is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Stetson is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 42.2% High Point allows to opponents. High Point averages 65.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 65.6 Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Hatters.

Lauren Scott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.