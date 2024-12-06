Sterling Young scores 25 to propel Florida A&M past Trinity (FL) 130-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young had 25 points in Florida A&M’s 130-58 victory over Trinity (FL) on Friday night.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young had 25 points in Florida A&M’s 130-58 victory over Trinity (FL) on Friday night.

Young shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Rattlers (3-5). Kaleb Washington scored 22 points while going 10 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Shaqir O’Neal shot 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Donald Nunnery finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Jason McCoy added 17 points and Alexander Dawson scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.