Stephen Olowoniyi scores 18 as Southern Indiana knocks off Shawnee State 91-56

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Stephen Olowoniyi scored 18 points as Southern Indiana beat Shawnee State 91-56 on Sunday.

Olowoniyi also contributed five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (5-5). Damoni Harrison scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Braxton Jones shot 4 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Lovelace led the way for the Bears with 12 points and seven rebounds. AJ Belton and Cory Gardner added nine points apiece.

