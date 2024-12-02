Stephen Olowoniyi scores 17 as Southern Indiana routs East-West University 104-46

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Stephen Olowoniyi scored 17 points as Southern Indiana beat East-West University 104-46 on Monday night. Olowoniyi…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Stephen Olowoniyi scored 17 points as Southern Indiana beat East-West University 104-46 on Monday night.

Olowoniyi had five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (4-4). Jared Washington scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor with two 3-pointers. Braxton Jones made four 3-pointers and scored 15.

Jaha Jackson led the Phantoms with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

