Stemmer and Lehigh host Drexel

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Drexel after Ella Stemmer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 77-59 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 in home games. Drexel ranks third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-2 away from home. Lehigh ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Drexel’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Dragons.

Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

