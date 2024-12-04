Stemmer and Lehigh host Drexel

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Drexel after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-2) at Drexel Dragons (2-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on Drexel after Ella Stemmer scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 77-59 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 in home games. Drexel is third in the CAA in team defense, giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-2 on the road. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.

Drexel is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Dragons.

Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.