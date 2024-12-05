Staton and the Wright State Raiders visit conference foe Oakland

Wright State Raiders (2-6, 0-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (2-6, 0-1 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Wright State in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-1 at home. Oakland has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders have gone 0-1 against Horizon opponents. Wright State gives up 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.3 points per game.

Oakland’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 64.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 72.8 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Smith is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 9.8 points.

Makiya Miller averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

