Stanton leads CSU Fullerton against UC Riverside after 21-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-8, 0-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-8, 0-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays UC Riverside after Aaliyah Stanton scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 67-56 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 0-1 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Aixchel Hernandez paces the Titans with 8.0 boards.

The Highlanders are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside averages 57.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 33.0% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 39.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The Titans and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton is shooting 34.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Titans.

Hannah Wickstrom is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 5.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.