Stanford tops California 89-81 in first ACC opener for former Pac-12 rivals

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points apiece and Stanford beat California 89-81 on Saturday in the first Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the former Pac-12 rivals.

Blakes sank 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws for the Cardinal (8-2). He added six assists and blocked a pair of shots. Raynaud made 8 of 15 shots — 4 of 6 from beyond the arc — and blocked five shots.

Oziyah Seller buried three 3-pointers and scored 16 for Stanford. Ryan Agarwal and reserve Chisom Okpara both scored 11.

Andrej Stojakovic led the Golden Bears (6-3) with 25 points on 11-for-25 shooting. Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 14 and Mady Sissoko added 11 points and eight rebounds. Joshua Ola-Joseph contributed nine points and eight boards.

Blakes had 14 points, Raynaud scored 11 and Sellers added 10 to power Stanford to a 47-31 lead at halftime. The Cardinal shot 48.9% overall in the first 20 minutes, made 8 of 18 from 3-point range and all eight of their free throws. Cal shot 37.5% and missed all six of its 3-pointers. Stojakovic had 10 points for the Golden Bears.

Cal closed within 83-77 on a Stojakovic 3-pointer with 1:21 remaining and trailed by six after a Stojakovic dunk with 32 seconds left but got no closer.

Cal will host Cornell on Tuesday. Stanford is idle until it hosts Merrimack on Dec. 17.

