Stanford takes on No. 5 LSU following Bosgana’s 26-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (7-1) at LSU Tigers (9-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces No. 5 LSU after Elena Bosgana scored 26 points in Stanford’s 84-54 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. LSU is sixth in the SEC with 17.1 assists per game led by Shayeann Day-Wilson averaging 4.6.

The Cardinal are 0-1 on the road. Stanford ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bosgana averaging 4.4.

LSU makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.0 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Stanford scores 30.3 more points per game (85.1) than LSU allows (54.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Tigers.

Bosgana is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

