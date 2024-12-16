Stanford hosts Jenkins and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (7-1) at Stanford Cardinal (7-3, 0-1 ACC)
Stanford, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits Stanford after Jordyn Jenkins scored 22 points in UTSA’s 79-36 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.
The Cardinal have gone 7-0 in home games. Stanford is third in the ACC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.
The Roadrunners are 2-1 in road games. UTSA leads the AAC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.4.
Stanford averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinal.
Jenkins is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.
