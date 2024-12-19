Stanford faces No. 11 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (8-3, 0-1 ACC) San Francisco; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

San Francisco; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Ohio State and Stanford square off in San Francisco, California.

The Cardinal are 8-2 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Nunu Agara paces the Cardinal with 7.1 boards.

The Buckeyes have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten scoring 86.9 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Stanford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State scores 24.8 more points per game (86.9) than Stanford allows to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jzaniya Harriel is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 9.4 points.

Chance Gray is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.