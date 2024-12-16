Stanford faces Merrimack after Raynaud’s 20-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Merrimack Warriors (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Merrimack after Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points in Stanford’s 89-81 win against the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 6-1 at home. Stanford is fifth in the ACC scoring 80.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Warriors are 3-4 on the road. Merrimack is ninth in the MAAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Trumper averaging 4.6.

Stanford averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is shooting 50.9% and averaging 22.1 points for the Cardinal.

Adam Clark is averaging 19.7 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

