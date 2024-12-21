Stanford Cardinal square off against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oregon Ducks (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Oregon and Stanford play at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California.

The Cardinal have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Stanford is third in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.0.

The Ducks are 9-0 in non-conference play. Oregon averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Stanford averages 79.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 67.5 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.