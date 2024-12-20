Stanford Cardinal face the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (8-3, 0-1 ACC) San Francisco; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

San Francisco; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on No. 11 Ohio State at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Cardinal are 8-2 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Nunu Agara paces the Cardinal with 7.1 boards.

The Buckeyes are 10-0 in non-conference play. Ohio State is third in the Big Ten scoring 44.0 points per game in the paint led by Ajae Petty averaging 10.2.

Stanford makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Ohio State scores 24.8 more points per game (86.9) than Stanford gives up to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Chance Gray is averaging 16.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 85.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 14.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

