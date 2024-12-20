Stanford Cardinal and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks meet in San Jose, California

Oregon Ducks (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces No. 10 Oregon at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California.

The Cardinal are 8-2 in non-conference play. Stanford averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Ducks have a 9-0 record in non-conference games. Oregon is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Oregon has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Cardinal.

Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

