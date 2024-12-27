St. Thomas visits Eastern Michigan following Hill’s 24-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-8) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays…

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-8)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Eastern Michigan after Jade Hill scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 92-81 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 1-3 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 1-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 2-3 in road games. St. Thomas ranks fifth in the Summit with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 4.8.

Eastern Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Amber Scalia is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.