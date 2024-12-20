St. Thomas visits Campbell and Bowling Green

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green…

Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces St. Thomas after Javontae Campbell scored 27 points in Bowling Green’s 85-77 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Falcons are 3-1 in home games. Bowling Green is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tommies have gone 2-3 away from home. St. Thomas is seventh in the Summit League with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 4.2.

Bowling Green averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Falcons.

Blue is averaging 11.4 points for the Tommies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

