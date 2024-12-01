St. Thomas takes home win streak into matchup with UIC

UIC Flames (1-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

UIC Flames (1-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts UIC looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Tommies are 3-0 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

UIC finished 18-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Flames averaged 69.2 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 27.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.