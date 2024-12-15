St. Thomas secures 100-61 win over Crown (MN)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rich Byhre had 15 points in St. Thomas’ 100-61 victory over Crown (MN) on Sunday.…

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rich Byhre had 15 points in St. Thomas’ 100-61 victory over Crown (MN) on Sunday.

Byhre went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (9-4). Ryan Lafferty scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists. Jermaine Coleman shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Polars were led by Rayquan Moore, who posted 23 points. Tyrus Buckner added 13 points and seven rebounds for Crown (MN). Parker Behne also put up eight points.

St. Thomas visits Bowling Green in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

