St. Thomas puts home win streak on the line against Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tommies play Chicago State.

The Tommies are 2-0 in home games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit League with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 4.4.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

St. Thomas is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.8% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 58.4 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 72.1 St. Thomas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 34.5% and averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.