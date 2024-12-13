St. Thomas hosts Western Michigan following Blue’s 22-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -11.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Western Michigan after Kendall Blue scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 88-81 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Tommies are 4-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.3 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

St. Thomas averages 84.3 points, 14.5 more per game than the 69.8 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 72.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 73.5 St. Thomas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Tommies.

Markhi Strickland is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.