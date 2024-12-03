St. Thomas hosts Northern Colorado following West’s 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-2) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays St. Thomas after Tatum West scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-46 victory against the Tabor Bluejays.

The Tommies are 4-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is first in the Summit with 15.5 assists per game led by Jade Hill averaging 4.1.

The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky giving up 58.1 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

St. Thomas’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is shooting 65.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Tommies.

West is shooting 61.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

