St. Thomas hosts Montana after Barnstable’s 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (6-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -6;…

Montana Grizzlies (6-3) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Montana after Miles Barnstable scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 87-75 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Tommies are 3-0 on their home court. St. Thomas averages 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 2.8.

St. Thomas scores 83.9 points, 11.5 more per game than the 72.4 Montana allows. Montana averages 75.6 points per game, 2.8 more than the 72.8 St. Thomas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Pridgen is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.