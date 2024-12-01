St. John’s visits Penn State after Merkle’s 31-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (6-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. John’s Red Storm (6-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays St. John’s after Gracie Merkle scored 31 points in Penn State’s 86-78 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Lady Lions have gone 6-0 at home. Penn State scores 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 25.9 points per game.

The Red Storm are 3-0 on the road. St. John’s has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Penn State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). St. John’s averages 65.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 61.5 Penn State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is shooting 64.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Lady Lions.

Skye Owen averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

