St. John’s visits Penn State after Merkle’s 31-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (6-1) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts St. John’s after Gracie Merkle scored 31 points in Penn State’s 86-78 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Lady Lions have gone 6-0 in home games. Penn State is third in the Big Ten scoring 87.4 points while shooting 50.3% from the field.

The Red Storm are 3-0 in road games. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Lavelle averaging 3.4.

Penn State makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). St. John’s averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Lady Lions.

Lashae Dwyer is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Red Storm.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

