St. John’s takes on Wake Forest following Dwyer’s 25-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s plays Wake Forest after Lashae Dwyer scored 25 points in St. John’s 72-67 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Red Storm are 3-1 on their home court. St. John’s is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 on the road. Wake Forest scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

St. John’s scores 65.9 points, 13.7 more per game than the 52.2 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Red Storm.

Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.1 points for the Demon Deacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.