St. John’s Red Storm take on the Providence Friars, seek 5th straight victory

St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8…

St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Providence.

The Friars are 6-0 on their home court. Providence scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. St. John’s ranks seventh in the Big East allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Providence makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). St. John’s has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Red Storm square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.7 points for the Friars.

Aaron Scott averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.