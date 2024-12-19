St. John’s Red Storm play the Providence Friars, look for 5th straight victory

St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 1-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8…

St. John’s Red Storm (9-2, 1-0 Big East) at Providence Friars (7-5, 1-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Red Storm take on Providence.

The Friars have gone 6-0 in home games. Providence is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. St. John’s scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

Providence averages 70.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 67.5 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 20.2 more points per game (84.8) than Providence allows to opponents (64.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oswin Erhunmwunse is averaging five points for the Friars.

Aaron Scott averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.