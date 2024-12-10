St. John’s puts road win streak on the line against Hofstra

St. John’s Red Storm (8-1) at Hofstra Pride (3-5) Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-1) at Hofstra Pride (3-5)

Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits Hofstra trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Pride are 2-1 in home games. Hofstra is eighth in the CAA with 11.5 assists per game led by Chloe Sterling averaging 4.3.

The Red Storm are 4-0 in road games. St. John’s is the top team in the Big East giving up only 49.3 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Hofstra averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 3.9 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 steals for the Red Storm.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

