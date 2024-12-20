St. John’s plays Villanova on 4-game win streak

St. John’s Red Storm (10-1) at Villanova Wildcats (6-6) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

St. John’s Red Storm (10-1) at Villanova Wildcats (6-6)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Villanova.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in home games. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Lara Edmanson averaging 5.0.

The Red Storm are 5-0 in road games. St. John’s has an 8-1 record against teams above .500.

Villanova averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 3.9 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 66.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 65.9 Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Red Storm face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Wildcats.

Lashae Dwyer is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 64.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

