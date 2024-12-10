St. John’s plays Bryant following Ejiofor’s 28-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Bryant after Zuby Ejiofor scored 28 points in St. John’s 88-71 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 6-0 in home games. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East scoring 82.8 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in road games. Bryant is the top team in the America East scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

St. John’s makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Bryant averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

Rafael Pinzon averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

