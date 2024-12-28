St. John’s hosts Delaware after Lane’s 20-point performance

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 2-0 Big East) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 2-0 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -24.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits St. John’s after Niels Lane scored 20 points in Delaware’s 72-64 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Red Storm have gone 8-0 at home. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.6.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-2 in road games. Delaware is ninth in the CAA allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

St. John’s makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Delaware has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Red Storm.

Cavan Reilly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

