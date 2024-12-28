St. John’s hosts Creighton in conference showdown

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 0-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 0-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauren Jensen and Creighton take on Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s in Big East play Saturday.

The Red Storm have gone 5-1 in home games. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East scoring 65.5 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bluejays have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks third in the Big East with 17.8 assists per game led by Jensen averaging 4.1.

St. John’s is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton scores 23.6 more points per game (75.4) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (51.8).

The Red Storm and Bluejays meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Red Storm.

Jensen is averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.