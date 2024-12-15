St. John’s hosts Andersen and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-1) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits St.…

Fairfield Stags (6-2) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-1)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits St. John’s after Meghan Andersen scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 74-71 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 4-1 in home games. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Lavelle averaging 3.8.

The Stags are 3-1 on the road. Fairfield averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Izabela Nicoletti with 5.1.

St. John’s makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Fairfield scores 24.7 more points per game (72.9) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (48.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Red Storm.

Andersen is averaging 14.8 points for the Stags.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

