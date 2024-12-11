St. John’s faces Hofstra, seeks 5th straight road win

St. John’s Red Storm (8-1) at Hofstra Pride (3-5) Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-1) at Hofstra Pride (3-5)

Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Red Storm play Hofstra.

The Pride have gone 2-1 at home. Hofstra is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Storm are 4-0 in road games. St. John’s is sixth in the Big East scoring 65.6 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Hofstra averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 3.9 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 65.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 68.3 Hofstra allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride.

Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 steals for the Red Storm.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.