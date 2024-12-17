St. Bonaventure defeats Siena 65-48

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 65-48 victory against Siena on Tuesday night. Moore…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chance Moore had 23 points in St. Bonaventure’s 65-48 victory against Siena on Tuesday night.

Moore added 10 rebounds for the Bonnies (11-1). Melvin Council Jr. scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and seven steals. Noel Brown shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Saints (5-6, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were led by Major Freeman and Devin Brafford with nine points apiece.

St. Bonaventure led 34-17 at halftime, with Moore racking up 13 points. St. Bonaventure pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 26 points. Moore led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

