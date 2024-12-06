Spriggs, UCSD Tritons to visit Dizon, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UCSD Tritons (1-8, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-7, 0-1 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (1-8, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-7, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits CSU Bakersfield in Big West action Saturday.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Melissa Secchiaroli averaging 1.7.

The Tritons are 0-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD is eighth in the Big West allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCSD allows. UCSD averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli is scoring 7.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Roadrunners.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 9.4 points and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.