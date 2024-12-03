Live Radio
Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 4

The Associated Press

December 3, 2024, 7:50 PM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Dec. 4

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NHLN — Rockford at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

CBSSN — FAU at FIU

FS1 — Baylor at UConn

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

CBSSN — NJIT at Seton Hall

FS1 — Kansas at Creighton

9:15 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

ESPN — Auburn at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas at NC State

ESPNU — DePaul at Texas Tech

SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Southern Cal

FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Miami

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Louisville

SECN — Virginia Tech at Georgia

7:15 p.m.

ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Syracuse at Texas A&M

SECN — Florida St. at Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

3 p.m.

ACCN — ACC PM: Signing Day Special

BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Chicago

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa

TENNIS

7 p.m.

TENNIS — The Garden Cup

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

