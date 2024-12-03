Sports on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 4

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.
NHLN — Rockford at Lehigh Valley
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland
CBSSN — FAU at FIU
FS1 — Baylor at UConn
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota
CBSSN — NJIT at Seton Hall
FS1 — Kansas at Creighton
9:15 p.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
ESPN — Auburn at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas at NC State
ESPNU — DePaul at Texas Tech
SECN — Pittsburgh at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Southern Cal
FS1 — San Diego St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Vanderbilt at Miami
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Louisville
SECN — Virginia Tech at Georgia
7:15 p.m.
ACCN — Mississippi St. at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Syracuse at Texas A&M
SECN — Florida St. at Tennessee
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special
3 p.m.
ACCN — ACC PM: Signing Day Special
BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Chicago
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa
TENNIS
7 p.m.
TENNIS — The Garden Cup
