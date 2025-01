Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Dec. 31 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon ESPN2 — NC State…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NC State at Virginia

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse

ESPNU — Brown at Kentucky

PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Xavier

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at BYU

ESPNU — UAB at North Texas

PEACOCK — St. John’s at Creighton

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

6 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Illinois

3 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Tampa, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBS — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington, El Paso, Texas

3 p.m.

ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Kinder’s Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU, Houston

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.

ESPN2 — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center)

ESPNU — The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Penn St. vs. Boise St., CFP Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast)

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Noon

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland, Group B, Toronto

5 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czechia, Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Ottawa, Ontario

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

TNT — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Chicago

TRUTV — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Chicago (DataCast)

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

