Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 10

The Associated Press

December 9, 2024, 10:10 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Dec. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Miami vs. Tennessee, New York

FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Butler

7 p.m.

ACCN — Incarnate Word at Duke

CBSSN — Morgan St. at Xavier

ESPN2 — Albany at Syracuse

PEACOCK — Penn St. at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Michigan vs. Arkansas, New York

PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Illinois

11 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Washington at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Fresno St. at Southern Cal

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal

TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal

TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Aston Villa at RB Leipzig

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

