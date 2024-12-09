Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Dec. 10
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Miami vs. Tennessee, New York
FS1 — N. Dakota St. at Butler
7 p.m.
ACCN — Incarnate Word at Duke
CBSSN — Morgan St. at Xavier
ESPN2 — Albany at Syracuse
PEACOCK — Penn St. at Rutgers
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at DePaul
9 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Michigan vs. Arkansas, New York
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Illinois
11 p.m.
BTN — Eastern Washington at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Fresno St. at Southern Cal
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal
TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Orlando at Milwaukee, Quarterfinal (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TNT — In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal
TRUTV — In-Season Tournament: Dallas at Oklahoma City, Quarterfinal (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Aston Villa at RB Leipzig
