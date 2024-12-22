Sports on TV for Monday, Dec. 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Dec. 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU — Diamond…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Dec. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Honolulu

7 p.m.

SECN — MTSU at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

10 p.m.

BTN — Seattle at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Honolulu

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal Honolulu

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Fresno St., Boise, Idaho

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Green Bay

ESPN — New Orleans at Green Bay

